Joel Campbell scored the historic goal which gave Costa Rica a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar. In this article, you will find more details of his career and about the contract he has with Club Leon in Liga MX.

Joel Campbell's name will never be forgotten in the history of soccer in Costa Rica. During the first part of the World Cup Qualifiers in CONCACAF towards Qatar 2022, the team seemed destined to failure and only an amazing comeback could lead them to the most important tournament on the planet. They had six points and one win after seven games.

Then, Costa Rica made the impossible. The Ticos won four of their last five matches, collected 13 out of those 15 points and clinched a spot in the intercontinental playoffs. All they needed was one more win against New Zealand. On that game, Joel Campbell scored the goal which gave Costa Rica a 1-0 victory and the ticket to their thrid consecutive World Cup in Qatar.

Joel Campbell will be one of the stars to follow for Costa Rica in a very tough Group E with Spain, Germany and Japan. Read here to find more details about the striker such as his contract and salary with Club Leon in Liga MX.

Joel Campbell's contract with Leon: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month and year?

Joel Campbell started his career playing for famous Saprissa in Costa Rica. In 2011, after a remarkable performance with his National Team in the Copa America, Campbell made history after being signed by Arsenal in the Premier League. With 19-years old, the sky was the limit.

Nevertheless, injuries and distractions were key factors for Campbell's lack of success with Arsenal and thus began a long route of teams for the player: Lorient, Betis, Olympiakos, Villarreal and Sporting CP. Many times he returned to the Gunners after those loans, but, he couldn't make it in England. Then, on 2018, Frosinone in Italy bought him from Arsenal and, less than a year later, Club Leon signed Campbell to play in Liga MX.

Since his arrival to Mexico, Joel Campbell has been frequently in the Top 10 of best-paid players in Liga MX. According to many reports, he makes almost $1.7 million annually considering bonuses. This means $141k per month, $35k per week, $5k per day and $210 per hour.