It was a night to forget for Jose Mourinho and Roma in the Europa League Final which saw Sevilla claim their seventh Europa League. Roma was out shot and out possessed and missed all of 1 of their penalty kick attempts.

Jose Mourinho was criticized for his conservative approach in the match as none of his main players finished the game. After the match in the parking lot of the stadium before boarding the team bus, The Special One went after referee Anthony Taylor.

Mourinho yelled to Taylor, “What a disgrace. What a disgrace. You are a f***ing disgrace! You are shameless.” Now the Portuguese manager may face a heavy ban.

Jose Mourinho possible ban

Taylor filed his report where he mentioned what transpired in the parking lot. Jose Mourinho will most likely be banned from a number of European cup competition games either for Roma or his next club.

Reports out of France have indicated that Jose Mourinho is a front runner to take over PSG. The Special One was tight lipped about his future, “I can’t say I will be here next season. I will go on holiday on Monday, then we will speak.”