Newcastle United looking to become Galácticos 2.0 according to report spending as high as $555 million

The 2023/24 version of Newcastle United could be eye candy for any Football fan. Eddie Howe’s side finished fourth in the league and made it to the UEFA Champions League in the club’s first full season under new ownership.

According to Marca and The Sun, Newcastle is about to embark on a summer spending spree that will prepare the squad to face all challenges. The names on the potential buying list are some of the best players currently in their positions.

Newcastle also has players like Miguel Almirón who will be a good compliment to the new players that will eventually sign with the club.

Newcastle United’s possible transfer targets

According to the reports the list of players Newcastle is interested in comes down to Neymar, who is reportedly slated to leave PSG in the summer, Harry Kane is on the radar of the Magpies, as well as recently loaned attacker Joao Felix of Chelsea.

Serjej Milenkovic Savic of Lazio, Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal, James Maddison of recently relegated Leicester, Kudus of Ajax, and Dominik Szoboszlai of RB Leipzig are all summer targets that could end up in the $555 million range.

Newcastle will have to comply with financial fair play and not all these signings will land at St James’ Park, but the club is ready to really go for broke and play with the big boys.