Juarez will receive Pumas UNAM in a game valid for the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV + (free trial).

The season is coming to an end for one of the teams that have been the great disappointment of this Apertura 2022. It was expected that Pumas UNAM, with the arrival of Dani Alves, could fight to win the championship. Not only did that not happen, but they no longer even have a chance to enter the Requalification, so they only have to finish the season and start thinking about the next one.

Something similar happens to Juarez, who still have mathematical chances of being able to go to requalification, but for this they would have to win, hope that Mazatlan does not win and that Necaxa or Atletico San Luis lose. Of course it is not impossible, and a combination of results could favor them, although of course none of this would work without victory.

Juarez vs Pumas UNAM: Date

This game for the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 between Juarez and Pumas UNAM will be played at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium this Friday, September 29 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Juarez vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Juarez vs Pumas UNAM

This Matchday 17 of the 2022 Liga MX between Juarez and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes.

