Juarez and Tigres UANL clash off on Friday at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez for the seventh round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out how to watch or live stream online this Mexican League game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Juarez and Tigres UANL will face each other at the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juarez, in the seventh round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament on February 25, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Torneo Clausura Round 7 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their sixth overall meeting. Expectedly, Tigres UANL are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far; FC Juarez are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 6, 2021, when the Golden-blue ones cruised past the Braves 3-0 at home at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Juarez vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Friday, February 25, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, Ciudad Juarez

Juarez vs Tigres UANL: Storylines

Juarez have gone off to a disappointing start of the new Liga MX Clausura. In their last five fixtures, they have lost three times, in addition to two draws (DLDLL). Meanwhile, Tigres UANL opened the season in a better form, having emerged victorious there times in the last five fixtures. In addition, they have two draws (DWLWW).

Los Bravos currently sit in 16th place in Liga MX with 16 points in 17 matches so far. On the other hand, Los Tigres are placed 12 positions above them, in fourth place of the Liga MX table with 28 points won in 17 games in the 2022 Torneo Clausura.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 25, 2019, and it ended in a tough 2-1 win for Tigres in the 2019 Liga MX Apertura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 7.

Juarez vs Tigres UANL: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Tigres UANL. BetMGM see them as the absolute favorites to grab another win this season and they have given them 1.93 odds. The home side Juarez, have 4.10 odds to cause an upset this weekend in Matchday 7, while a tie would result in a 3.25 payout.

BetMGM Juarez 4.10 Tie 3.25 Tigres UANL 1.93

* Odds via BetMGM