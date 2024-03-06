Jude Bellingham is having a remarkable first campaign with Real Madrid, the 20-year-old English international has 16 goals in 22 LaLiga games and 4 goals in 5 UEFA Champions League games.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been a terror for opponents down the middle of the field for the Spanish giants. Bellingham is currently LaLiga’s top scorer, and his stock is on the rise as a major face of the sport in a post Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo world.

Still, even great talents can lose their cool and that is what happened in Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Valencia last weekend. According to reports Bellingham had an “aggressive attitude” towards referee Jesus Gil Manzano and was issued a red card.

Jude Bellingham to miss two LaLiga games

Jude Bellingham is now set to miss two LaLiga games as a result of his dissent in the post-match whistle with Manzano. Bellingham will miss Sunday’s home game against Celta Vigo and away fixture against Osasuna on March 16.

What got Bellingham suspended was his tone towards the referee following the final whistle of a controversial call made by Manzano. The referee blew the final whistle when Bellingham would have scored the go-ahead goal in the ninth minute of added time but was disallowed.

Bellingham will play in Real Madrid’s Champions League last-16 second leg against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.