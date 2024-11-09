Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message about perfect season with Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

Andy Reid is starting to face the possibility of a perfect season with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive years. So far, the start has been great with an 8-0 record.

However, injuries could be a huge problem down the road. Throughout the season, the list keeps growing with names like Isiah Pacheco, Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Furthermore, Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a severe ankle issue and the star quarterback might not be fully healthy all the way into the playoffs. As a consequence, not many experts think the Chiefs can go undefeated.

Are the Kansas City Chiefs undefeated?

The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated with an 8-0 record and their schedule looks favorable trying to complete the perfect season. Although there are big obstacle left like the Bills, Texans and Steelers, they currently look capable of achieving a historic feat.

So, in this scenario where pressure will start to build up each week, Andy Reid was asked about the possibility of not losing at all. The head coach took it with a lot of caution considering how they’ve survived in many games.

“These games have been close. A lot of them. So, I’m proud of the guys for playing for four quarters and hanging together for that time. We can get better in all the different spots. Me included. We’re all kind of working in the same direction right now. That’s important to see if we can improve as we go. Different things have shown up at important times. Guys have stepped up and really all three phases have been involved with that.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

