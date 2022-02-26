In recent years, the MLS was full of good-level Mexican players, many of the Internationals with their National Team, however, ahead of the 2022 season, there has been an exodus, and the American soccer league has lost some decent names such as the latest to leave it: Jurgen Damm, now former Atlanta United winger.

The MLS had a nice Transfer Window ahead of its upcoming season. Big names have arrived in America such as Swiss Xherdan Shaqiri and Italian Lorenzo Insigne. On the other hand, there has also been an exodus of Mexican players, the ones that came to the League with a great reputation but were unable to confirm it. The very last of the latter, now former Atlanta United winger Jurgen Damm.

Damm was signed by the 5-Stripes in July 2020. A speedy player capable of dribbling everything that crosses into his way at the sideline to then send poisoned crosses searching for a header to turn them into goals. He is a multiple-champion of Liga MX and has had enough International experience with Mexico, being near to being added to the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 roster.

Nevertheless, the Veracruz native has been cut by Atlanta United due to his poor performance. Neither did the presence of his countryman Gonzalo Pineda as a coach prevent him to say goodbye to the MLS. His numbers after two dry seasons in the American League are just 25 appearances, no goals scored and only 4 assists given, all of the latter in his first year.

The other Mexican players that left the MLS ahead of the 2022 season

Oswaldo Alanis. The southpaw defender arrived at the MLS in the same season as Jurgen Damm. He was signed by San Jose Earthquakes given the faith the Quakes' coach Matias Almeyda has in him following their glory days in Chivas a few years ago.

Alanis was much more regular than Damm by achieving 40 games played in the two seasons he spent with San Jose. The western team enjoyed his four goals but above all his more than 87% passing accuracy which helped to build up plays from behind. Oswaldo has returned to Liga MX with the rookie club Mazatlan FC.

Jonathan dos Santos. One of the jewels of the FC Barcelona academy landed in the MLS, at the LA Galaxy, in 2017, following his older brother and Mexican star Giovani dos Santos. Jona was one of the team's Designated players with an annual income of $2 million.

Dos Santos could not help LA to break its drought of titles, even though his numbers were not so bad. He played 105 MLS games, scored 6 goals, and assisted 12 times his teammates. On several occasions, he served as team captain as he was a regular of the starting lineup when the injuries respected him. Following again Giovani's path, he moved to Liga MX with legendary Club America.

Carlos Fierro. One of Mexico's golden boys that conquered the U17 FIFA World Cup 2011. He was meant to occupy an estelar placer in the major National Team's offensive but did not fulfill the expectations over him. He was brought to MLS by Almeyda's San Jose Earthquakes in 2019.

Fierro's performances were on the rise, and, before being cut by the Quakes following the end of the last season, accomplished to get a total of 52 appearances, 6 goals scored, and 8 assists given to his teammates. He is now an FC Juarez player, in the Liga MX.

Ventura Alvarado. The Arizona native, 13 times International with the United States National Men Team, was signed by Inter Miami in 2021 as a part of the David Beckham team's Supplemental Slots. He just manage to get a 13-minutes appearance before he returned to Liga MX's Necaxa in early 2022.

Rodolfo Pizarro. One of the saddest tales of the relationship between Mexican talented players and the MLS. The Joker was signed as a Designated player of Inter Miami in 2020. High hopes were on him to be one of the team's leaders and a fierce competitor for the MVP.

However, after two seasons with the Herons, Pizarro trended more as a disappointment than a solution for his team. He could not adapt to the MLS physical and vertical style of play and desperately search for a way out, and he succeeded as he was loaned to his former club, Rayados de Monterrey, ahead of the 2022 season. His numbers with Inter Miami: 46 appearances, 7 goals netted, and 12 assists given.