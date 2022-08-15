Barcelona's 2022 summer transfer window has been unbelievable for everybody. Somehow the Culers managed to sign almost all the pieces they needed, but these moves are not logical for Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's manager.

There are lots of doubts surrounding Barcelona this year, but the biggest one is about how they managed to leave their financial crisis behind and sign all the players they searched for in the 2022 summer transfer window. Those moves surprised the whole world, including Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's coach, who severly criticized the Spanish team.

Barcelona had some big troubles in recent years due to a bad management from its previous board. As Joan Laporta arrived, the new team's president applied four different levers to win more money and leave behind the financial crisis.

But for some people this movements are still unclear. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's boss, talked about the multiple signings that the Blaugranas made during this summer. The German coach was not easy on Barcelona and made a rough judgement about how they spent so much money this transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp does not understand how Barcelona is signing players during its financial crisis

Jurgen Klopp is known as a coach that doesn't keep anything he thinks about. Now, the German coach severly criticized Barcelona after the Culers spent a lot of money in signings despite coming from a tough financial crisis.

"I don't understand it [Barcelona's signings]", Klopp said. "If you tell me I don't have money, I don't spend anything anymore. This happened to me twice in the past with my credit card. I'm watching this like a football fan, I don't understand".

These words come after another German coach judged Barcelona. Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich's boss, is also uncertain about how the Blaugranas spent that money in this transfer window. The manager talked about this after the Culers seduced Robert Lewandowski to join them and 'stole' the Polish forward from them.