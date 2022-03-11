Mohamed Salah may be playing the best soccer of his career at the moment. 19 goals 10 assists in 25 Premier League games this season for Liverpool it would be hard to argue with that statement.

Still a kind of storm cloud is hovering over Salah and that is his contract issue with The Reds. Salah’s deal is up at the end of next season, and it is reported that he earns just a bit over 10 million pounds per season.

When you examine some of the other highest paid players in the Premier League, Salah is woefully underpaid, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is trying to remain calm about the situation and hopes something can be worked out in the not so distant future.

Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah contract issue

In a press conference, Klopp stated, "Mo expects this club to be ambitious,", it has been reported Salah wants a huge pay raise from Liverpool with rumors of almost doubling his current deal. "We cannot do much more. It is Mo's decision… It is all fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection. We just have to wait, there's no rush."

Salah is only 29 years old and is looking for his next big contract, his numbers at Liverpool are legendary, 152 goals in 237 appearances across the board. Salah has won 5 titles with Liverpool.

