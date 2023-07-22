Juventus vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Club Friendly in your country

Juventus and Barcelona meet in the Club Friendly. This game will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Both teams want to show their new players before starting the new season. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Juventus should start the upcoming season without a couple of key players like Cuadraro who went to another club but they have a good enough squad to play in Coppa Italia, Serie A and UEFA Conference League.

Barcelona are going through a good moment, they finally have a good roster and are ready to compete in the big european tournaments in the upcoming season. It is likely that they will go further than in previous seasons.

Juventus vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Juventus and Barcelona play for the Club Friendly on Saturday, July 22 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 AM July 23

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

France: L’Equipe Web

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Italy: DAZN

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar+, TV3, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

United States: ESPN+