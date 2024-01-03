Juventus vs Salernitana: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Coppa Italia in your country￼

The Round of 16 of the 2023-2024 Coppa Italia is ending. The last game of this phase is between Juventus and Salernitana, and here’s all the information you need to know to follow this match in your country.

Juventus arrives to this match as the clear favorite. They have had a remarkable campaign, but they must not be too confident in order to defeat Salernitana and advance to the next round.

Salernitana has endured an exceedingly disappointing season, presently occupying the bottom of Serie A with a mere 12 points. It’s imperative for them to secure a victory in this game to sustain their aspirations in the Coppa Italia.

Juventus vs Salernitana: Kick-Off Time

Juventus and Salernitana play for the 2023-2024 Coppa Italia on Thursday, January 4th at Juventus Stadium in Turin. They will meet in consecutive weeks, first in the Coppa and next week for the Serie A.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM January 5

Germany: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:15 AM January 5

Indonesia: 4:00 AM January 5

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM January 5

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM January 5

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM January 5

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Juventus vs Salernitana: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: ESPN4, DirecTV GO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe, Molotov

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: starTimes App, Startimes World Football

Greece: Nova Sports 2

Indonesia: TVRI, Vidio

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: canale 5, Mediaset Infinity

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

Norway: VG+

Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: 112 mio Sports 2

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1Movistar+

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: TRT Spor

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

United States: Paramount+