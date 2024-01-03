The Round of 16 of the 2023-2024 Coppa Italia is ending. The last game of this phase is between Juventus and Salernitana, and here’s all the information you need to know to follow this match in your country.
[Watch Juventus vs Salernitana online in the US on Paramount+]
Juventus arrives to this match as the clear favorite. They have had a remarkable campaign, but they must not be too confident in order to defeat Salernitana and advance to the next round.
Salernitana has endured an exceedingly disappointing season, presently occupying the bottom of Serie A with a mere 12 points. It’s imperative for them to secure a victory in this game to sustain their aspirations in the Coppa Italia.
Juventus vs Salernitana: Kick-Off Time
Juventus and Salernitana play for the 2023-2024 Coppa Italia on Thursday, January 4th at Juventus Stadium in Turin. They will meet in consecutive weeks, first in the Coppa and next week for the Serie A.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM January 5
Germany: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:15 AM January 5
Indonesia: 4:00 AM January 5
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM January 5
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM January 5
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM January 5
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Juventus vs Salernitana: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: ESPN4, DirecTV GO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe, Molotov
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2
Ghana: starTimes App, Startimes World Football
Greece: Nova Sports 2
Indonesia: TVRI, Vidio
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: canale 5, Mediaset Infinity
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
Norway: VG+
Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: 112 mio Sports 2
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1Movistar+
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: TRT Spor
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
United States: Paramount+