Juventus and Villarreal will face each other today at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Find here how and where to watch or live stream free this exciting UCL game from different parts of the world.

After the 1-1 draw in the first leg, Juventus will host Villarreal today at the Allianz Stadium for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream this UCL game online free from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

La Vecchia Signora accumulate four victories in a row and 12 games without defeats, taking all competitions into account. In the first leg in Spain, Dusan Vlahovic put Juve ahead in the first minute of play, but Villarreal managed to tie the game with a strike by Dani Parejo in the second half.

Villarreal visit the Allianz Stadium in Turin with a grea away record in this edition of the UEFA Champions League, as they have won their last two away UCL games in the tournament. However, Juventus have also won their last six Champions League home games.

Juventus vs Villarreal: Starting time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 4:00 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Villarreal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, Servus TV

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV

Ireland: LiveScore App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport Variety

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3

US: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, UniMás, Univision NOW, SiriusXM FC, TUDN.com