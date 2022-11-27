Kentucky take on Pittsburgh at Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Third Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Kentucky vs Pittsburgh: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Third Round

Kentucky and Pittsburgh meet in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Third Round. This game will take place at Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington. The home team has shown no mercy against any rival, so far they are big favorites to win the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this College Soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Wildcats against the South Florida Bulls 4-0 in what was their first victory in the 2022 NCAA tournament. Now they are closer to the Sweet 16 round.

The Panthers had to play in the first round against Cleveland State and they won that game 2-1, and in the second round the Panthers won against a big team, Akron, 3-0.

Kentucky vs Pittsburgh: Date

Kentucky and Pittsburgh play for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Third Round on Sunday, November 27 at Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington. The home team is likely to score the first goal, but the visitors know how to play against big teams.

Kentucky vs Pittsburgh: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kentucky vs Pittsburgh at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Third Round

This game for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Third Round, Kentucky and Pittsburgh at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington on Sunday, November 27, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN+

