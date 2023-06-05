Lionel Messi’s era at the Paris Saint Germain has come to an end, and the reactions have been bittersweet. While the club dedicated him a heartfelt farewell letter, fans of the club were less generous with the Argentinian star as they whistled him in his last match at Parc des Prince against Clermont.

For PSG, Messi scored 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 matches. His last goal was the one that helped them secure the Ligue 1 title, his second consecutive. It also made him the top goalscorer of Europe’s big five leagues with 496 goals, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The whistles weren’t a one-time thing, as it has almost become a tradition in the last few weeks. This attitude has been highly criticized by Messi’s fans, who consider it unjust. And one of them is none other than Kun Agüero’s son, Benjamin, who left a pointed comment on PSG’s Instagram account.

Kun Aguero’s son slams PSG on Instagram for treatment of Lionel Messi

After PSG’s match against Clermont, the French club posted on Instagram several pictures of Messi’s time in France with the caption “Merci Messi.” However, Benjamin Agüero, who is 14-years-old, wasn’t very impressed with it.

“He was too much for you,” he simply wrote in Spanish on June 4th. His comment currently has almost 24,000 likes and many fans started to comment also. “Tell them, Benjaaa,” reads one. On the other hand, many fans also left comments saying it was “unfollow time” for PSG.

The club has lost more than 1 million followers already. While Messi won two Ligue 1’s titles, the so-called Dream Team with him, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé in front of the attack never lived up to the expectations, especially in the Champions League; with early exits against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.