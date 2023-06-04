While he spent almost two decades at Barcelona, Lionel Messi signed with Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, making his debut there one of the most anticipated events in global football. The French team signed him to a contract for two years with a third-year option.

The club and the Argentine star have supposedly turned down the option, with the latter eager to further his already illustrious career. The 35-year-old superstar announced in the middle of the week that he would be departing Ligue 1 at the conclusion of the season due to two years of underwhelming play by his incredibly high standards.

It should have come as no surprise after months of booing and rumors connecting him to a return to his ex-side Barca or a move to Saudi Arabia like Cristiano Ronaldo. As his name was revealed in the starting lineups and after missing an easy goal with the score tied, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was greeted with a last chorus of boos from the crowd.

How many followers have PSG lost on Instagram since news of Lionel Messi’s exit?

Unfortunately, the news of Messi’s leaving did not sit well with PSG’s social media followers, and many of them have now unfollowed the club on Instagram. It’s arguable how many of them really supported the team or were merely Lionel Messi superfans.

After the Clermont game, the Parisians had an apparent significant drop in their Instagram following, the cause of which is unknown. However, it is likely related to the disrespect given to the cherished player or the revelation of his departure.

As a result of the player’s effect, the number of fans throughout the world declined from 70.4 million to 69.1 million. Already having lost more than a million Instagram followers, the Ligue 1 powerhouse are certain to lose many more when Argentina officially signs with a new club.