Lionel Messi whistled by PSG fans in his last game with the club

Lionel Messi is officially out of PSG as the French club announced his departure before this Saturday’s game against Clermont. The star from Argentina had 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 matches with PSG.

However, PSG failed to conquer the Champions League even with spectacular names such as Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos. “I would like to thank the club, the city of Paris and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best for the future”, were Messi’s words to say goodbye.

As a consequence, the final match in Ligue 1 for Lionel Messi was the center of attention worldwide in soccer. As it’s been a tradition during the last weeks, PSG fans whistled him.

Messi is whistled by PSG fans in final game against Clermont

Lionel Messi was whistled at Parc des Princes when his name was announced in PSG’s starting lineup prior to the game against Clermont. Even during what should have been a farewell match, hundreds of fans kept criticizing him.

As it happened almost every week after the Champions League elimination with Bayern, Messi was booed while Kylian Mbappe received a standing ovation. Both players had extraordinary numbers to win Ligue 1, but, the fans have taken their side.

After this bittersweet episode, with fans also booing him when he touched the ball, Messi is out of PSG and now there are three main possible destinations for the future. Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, Barcelona in Spain and Inter Miami from MLS.