Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG. After many weeks of controversy, the star from France has finally reached an agreement. This Sunday, he was back with his teammates.

“Following very constructive and positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappe before game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first team training squad this morning.”

Now, Kylian Mbappe is immediately available for Paris Saint-Germain’s next game. According to the club’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the player is totally committed and Real Madrid seem out of the picture.

Which will be the next team of Kylian Mbappe?

Right now, the message is clear. Kylian Mbappe will play the 2023-2024 season with PSG and there’s no turning back. However, the big question is what happens next summer.

According to many reports, Nasser-Al Khelaifi is working on a contract extension for Mbappe until 2025 with a possible exit clause for Real Madrid in 2024. That way, PSG would fulfill their wish to retain Kylian and, in case he decides to leave, get some money in return. No free transfer.

Even in that scenario, Real Madrid’s fans are upset as Kylian Mbappe snubbed them once again. Nevertheless, if the player doesn’t sign an official extension, the truth is the door remains open to leave for free next year.