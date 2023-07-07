Kylian Mbappe has to make a historic decision about his future. Just a few days ago, the president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, warned him with an ultimatum of two weeks and a big transfer fee if he wants to play for Real Madrid.

“Our position is very clear. I’m not going to repeat it. If he wants to stay, he stays. But, he has to extend his contract. We can’t let him leave for free and that’s what he promised to the club. If he changes his mind, it’s not my problem.”

As a consequence, every move by Kylian Mbappe has been followed closely on social. Now, after the star of France claimed another prestigious awards, there was a message which almost no one could explain.

PSG or Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe’s cryptic message

Kylian Mbappe won the award as Best French Player in the 2022-2023 season. After an extraordinary performance at Qatar during the World Cup, and a massive contribution for Paris Saint-Germain, there was no challenger in his country.

“Always the same pleasure. Thanks to my teammates of PSG and of the EDF (Equipe de France). And of course to my fans. The road continues” was Mbappe’s message on an Instagram story smiling with the trophy.

That last phrase, “the road continues“, produced a revolution on social media. In the end, at least for the moment, no one knows what’s the next chapter of his career.

Though he wants to stay at PSG until the contract expires (summer of 2024), the French club won’t let that happen (let him walk for free). That’s why Real Madrid have to make an immediate push.