In a bombshell report, the French World Cup winner wants to leave PSG after the World Cup given his poor relationship with the brass.

Kylian Mbappé could be on the move from PSG a lot sooner than many figured. According to a report from Marca and confirmed by ESPN, Kylian Mbappé's relationship with the PSG board is “broken” and the French star wants to leave in January.

Mbappé resigned with PSG last season at a reported $720,000 a-week- salary. PSG has started the season well with Lionel Messi and Neymar playing very well as the club sits atop the Ligue 1 standings. Mbappé has 11 goals in 11 matches in all competitions, despite the reports that he is not seeing eye to eye with the PSG board.

Rumors of a rift with Brazilian Neymar and issues with coach Christophe Galtier are at the center of Mbappé’s desire to leave. According to the reports, certain conditions must be met before the French champion leaves.

Conditions for Mbappé to leave PSG

The reported conditions are that Mbappé cannot play for Real Madrid, meaning PSG will not allow the French forward to sign with the club. Liverpool would be an “okayed” destination, although no reports as to how much Liverpool would need to spend to get Mbappé.

Jurgen Klopp has expressed a lot of interest in coaching Mbappe, considering him one of the best players in the world. Liverpool have started the Premier League season struggling and while leaving PSG now makes little sense given the way Neymar, Messi, and Mbappé have been playing it looks like a point of no return for Mbappé.