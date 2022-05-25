LA Galaxy play against LAFC today at Dignity Health Sports Park for the 2022 US Open Cup Round of 16. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2022 US Open Cup Round of 16 in the US

LA Galaxy are ready to face LAFC at the 2022 US Open Cup. This Round of 16 game will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 25, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET). The city ‘clasico’ turns into a big game, but the home team is suffering with a weak attacking game. Here is all the related information about this US Open Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

LA Galaxy narrowly reached the Round of 16 as they won in the third round and RO32 by a goal after struggling during those games. The LA Galaxy know what it's like to win the US Open Cup but the last time they won one was more than 15 years ago.

LAFC were more lethal during the two rounds leading up to RO16, they won both games in the third and RO32 with a scoreboard lead of 2+ goals. LAFC have never won this tournament before, the team barely has a Supporters' Shield on their honors list.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, San Diego, California.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Storylines

LA Galaxy won by a single goal against San Diego Loyal SC during the third round, it was a heart-stopping victory where Cabral (Galaxy) scored a goal in the 28th minute and the rest of the game was heavy defensive work against an USLC team. After that victory the team suffered again against California United Strikers FC (NISA) but thanks to two penalty kicks scored by Joveljic in the 45th and 83th minute LA Galaxy won the game 3-2.

LAFC are in better form than their city rivals and this is the first time that they could win the US Open Cup as another title for the franchise. In the two rounds prior to this game against LA Galaxy they allowed just one goal in a win against Orange County SC (USLC) that ended with a score of 5-1. LAFC also won the RO32 against Portland Timbers 2-0.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LA Galaxy vs LAFC in the U.S.

This Round of 16 game in the US Open Cup will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Predictions And Odds

LA Galaxy are underdogs for this game with 2.41 odds that will pay $240 bucks for a $100 bet, they are strugling and the visitors defense is top notch during the cup. LAFC are narrow favorites at 2.38 odds. The draw is offered at 3.52 odds. The best pick for this US Open Cup game is: LAFC 2.38.

---- LA Galaxy 2.41 Draw 3.52 LAFC 2.38

* Odds via ----.