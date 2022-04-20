Los Angeles Galaxy and Nashville Soccer Club will play at Dignity Health Sports Park for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game in the US.

LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS season

Los Angeles Galaxy and Nashville SC will play at Dignity Health Sports Park for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Both teams need to win to step up in the Western Conference table. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game in the US.

LA Galaxy haven't lost a game since Week 4. They have recorded 2 wins and 1 draw in their last 3 games. In those games, they have scored 5 goals and conceded 2. Galaxy's last home game against Orlando City ended in a 1-0 defeat.

On the other hand, Nashville SC haven't been able to play at home yet. They have the best record as visitors in the Western Conference. They have recored 3 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses. Despite those 2 lost games, Nashville are rank 8th, while LA Galaxy are rank 3rd.

LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Date

LA Galaxy and Nashville SC will face off on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Chicharito is LA Galaxy's leading scorer with 5 goals scored and Hany Mukhtar has scored 2 goals for Nashville to be the leading scorer.

LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Time by states in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The match between LA Galaxy and Nashville SC for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS regular season to be played on Saturday, April 23, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on ESPN+ and SiriusXM FC.