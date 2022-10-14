LA Galaxy will face Nashville SC for the 2022 MLS round of 16. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS in the US

Los Angeles Galaxy will play against Nashville SC in what will be the 2022 MLS round of 16. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The round of 16 of this 2022 MLS begins and the teams seek to join LAFC and Philadelphia, both already qualified for the quarterfinals for having finished first in their Conferences. In this case, one of the most even duels of the round of 16 will take place, between the 4th and 5th of the Western Conference.

On the Los Angeles Galaxy side, they had several ups and downs in the tournament (even being in some moments of the regular season outside the postseason). However, towards the end they greatly improved their performance. Something similar happened to Nashville SC. It will undoubtedly be an interesting duel that no MLS fan should miss.

LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles, California

Live stream: FuboTV

LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two rivals have only met twice, both in the current edition of the MLS. The dominators of the statistics are the Los Angeles Galaxy, who won one of those two games (1-0 at home with a goal by Dejan Joveljic), while the remaining game was a tie.

Precisely, this tie was also the last game that was predicted between the two. It took place on September 10 at the Fairgrounds Stadium in Nasville. The result was 1-1, Hany Mukhtar scoring the goal for the locals, while Riqui Puig converted for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

How to watch or live stream LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC in the US

LA Galaxy and Nashville SC will play for the 2022 MLS round of 16 this Saturday, October 15 at 3:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: SiriusXM FC, Univision, TUDN USA, MLSsoccer.com, TUDN.com, TUDN App, MLS App, Univision NOW.

LA Galaxy vs Nashville SC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Los Angeles Galaxy are the favorite with 1.82 odds, while Nashville SC have 3.90. A tie would finish in a 3.75 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Los Angeles Galaxy 1.82 Tie 3.75 Nashville SC 3.90

*Odds via BetMGM

