La Galaxy and Orlando City face each other at Dignity Health Sports Park in a match for the Week 4 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

La Galaxy vs Orlando City: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Week 4 of 2022 MLS Regular Season

La Galaxy will come against Orlando City at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, in Week 4 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will only be their sixth overall meeting. No surprises here as Los Angeles Galaxy have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of three games so far; Orlando City have celebrated two victories to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their previous duel took place on May 25, 2019, when the Galaxy claimed a tight 1-0 win away at Exploria Stadium in Orlando in the 2019 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 MLS season.

La Galaxy vs Orlando City: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 4 game between La Galaxy and Orlando City will be played on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Fort Lauderdale.

La Galaxy vs Orlando City: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch La Galaxy vs Orlando City in 2022 MLS Regular Season

The game to be played between La Galaxy and Orlando City on the Week 4 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.