With only five games to go, the 2021-22 La Liga season has reached its crucial stages as we may know soon who are the new champions. Here, take a look at how big is the prize money for the Spanish league winners.

Even though there are still five matchdays left in the 2021-22 La Liga season, Real Madrid can secure the title this weekend. Los Merengues head into Matchweek 34 atop the standings with 78 points and the championship looks all but secured.

Carlo Ancelotti's boys depend on themselves to lift the trophy and only need a point to be champions. If the Merengues don't lose to Espanyol on Saturday, they will automatically win the Spanish league title.

Even if they lose, Real Madrid would secure the top spot of the table if Barcelona don't defeat Mallorca on Sunday. Therefore, Carletto's side is just a few steps away from not only achieving a prestigious trophy but also from bringing home a big prize money.

How much money do the 2021-22 La Liga winners get?

According to the estimation of Spanish journalist Roberto Bayon, the prize money for the 2020-21 champions, Atletico Madrid, was €59,500,000 million and it would not be much different this time.

Therefore, the prize money for the 2021-22 La Liga winners would be around €60 million ($63m). However, that money would not be entirely paid right after this season but would be split into the next five seasons instead.

Besides the financial benefit from winning the tournament, the Spanish league champions also get to play in the Spanish Supercup, which provides another opportunity to win a piece of silverware and of course, more cash.