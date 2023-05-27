There are rivalries in football that go well beyond the field of play and into the hearts and minds of supporters everywhere. El Clasico is the most famous of these monumental matches.

When Real Madrid and Barcelona meet on the football field, it’s more than simply a game—it’s a unique spectacle that has huge significance for the sport as a whole. El Clasico embodies the spirit of competitiveness, passion, and sports prowess, from its storied past to the thrilling on-field confrontations.

The greatest of Spanish football is on display during this derby, a once-in-a-lifetime game that has attracted renowned players, devoted fans, and a rich history. Now, a judicial verdict will represent a setback for both sides since they can no longer use the term ‘El Clasico’.

Why can’t Barcelona and Real Madrid call the match ‘El Clasico’ anymore?

‘El Clasico’ refers to the annual football game between Spain’s two most famous clubs. Though, according to the Spanish publication Relevo, from now on, neither club may utilize it in their marketing efforts.

The Patent and Trademark Office in Spain apparently ruled against the teams’ attempt to copyright the term because it is too similar to La Liga‘s “ElClasico,” to which the league has the patent. As a result, the teams are prohibited from using it, although the derby will still have the same name.

This ruling only forbids Los Blancos and the Blaugrana from utilizing ‘El Clasico’ in any marketing materials or negotiations for TV rights. Both of them often play each other and advertise their games, but now the fierce rivals will join forces and determine whether to appeal the decision.