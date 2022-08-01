LAFC and Club America will face-off on Wednesday at the SoFi Stadium. Here, check out the probable lineups for this 2022 Leagues Cup matchup.

LAFC and Club America will play against each other on Wednesday at the SoFi Stadium. This 2022 Leagues Cup matchup will be the second of a two-match schedule for the opening of this MLS-Liga MX tournament.You can check out the probable lineups for this 2022 Leagues Cup matchup here.

Right now, LAFC are the best team in the 2022 MLS Season. In fact, they haven't lost awhile ago. Especifically, since July 2, in a 1-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps as vistors. Now, the team managed by Steve Cherundolo has a new challenge for his team in this inaugural tournament.

Whereas Club America have been full of games and trips to the U.S. lately. Between their Liga MX matchups and their Club Friendly games, the team managed by Fernando Ortiz hasn't performed as expected. In fact, they loss to Club Leon in their last Liga MX matchup.

LAFC probable lineup

LAFC are in great shape in the 2022 MLS Season. Therefore, this 2022 Leagues Cup game would most likely serve as a friendly to lineup players with less minutes of play in the national league.

LAFC probable starting XI: Maxime Crepeau, Franco Escobar, Jesus Murillo, Giorgio Chiellini, Diego Palacios, Jose Cifuentes, Ilie Sanchez, Latif Blessing, Carlos Vela, Cristian Arango and Gareth Bale.

Club America probable lineup

This 2022 Leagues Cup matchup wasn't approved by the Club America's fanbase. In fact, as Las Aguilas performance has been bad lately, Club America's coach Fernando Ortiz has to manage their players' minutes on the pitch.

Club America starting XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Miguel Layun, Bruno Valdez, Sebastian Caceres, Salvador Reyes, Jonathan Dos Santos, Pedro Aquino, Alejandro Zendejas, Richard Sanchez, Henry Martin and Federico Viñas.