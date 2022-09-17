LAFC will face Houston Dynamo for Matchday 32 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Los Angeles FC will receive Houston Dynamo for Matchday 32 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Western Conference leaders want to finish in first place, which will allow them to qualify directly for the quarterfinals. They currently have 61 points, 7 more than their closest rivals, Austin FC. With 9 points at stake, LAFC can only win this game to secure first place. They have an unbeatable chance to do it since their rivals are one of the weakest teams of the season, not only in the Western Conference, but in all of MLS.

With 33 points, the Houston Dynamo are penultimate and have no chance of qualifying for the preseason. Only the San Jose Earthquakes and DC United are worse off. They will also seek to finish this championship in the best way and for this nothing better than a victory against the leaders.

LAFC vs Houston Dynamo: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Live stream US: FuboTV

Live stream Canada: DAZN

LAFC vs Houston Dynamo: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

LAFC vs Houston Dynamo: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two teams have met in a total of 10 games throughout history, in which the result that has been repeated the most times has been a tie. Half of the games, that is 5, have been draws. The others were 4 wins for Los Angeles FC, the dominators of the statistics and 1 for Houston Dynamo.

The last time they played against each other was just a few weeks ago, on August 31, 2022 for Matchday 28 of the current edition of the MLS. And contrary to what one might think considering that LAFC is the second team with the most points in the championship, while Dymano is the third with the fewest, it was the Houston team that won 2-1 with goals from Ferreira and Griffin Dorsey, and Arango for Los Angeles.

How to watch or live stream LAFC vs Houston Dynamo in the US

LAFC and Houston Dynamo will play for the Matchday 32 of the MLS this Sunday, September 18 at 10:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options for USA: My13 KCOP, ESPNLA 710 AM, ESPN+, SiriusXM FC, Estrella TV.

LAFC vs Houston Dynamo: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Los Angeles FC are the favorite with 1.25 odds, while Houston Dynamo have 10.50. A tie would finish in a 6.00 payout.

BetMGM Los Angeles FC 1.25 Tie 6.00 Houston Dynamo 10.50

*Odds via BetMGM

