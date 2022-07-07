LAFC take on LA Galaxy at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 19. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

LAFC and LA Galaxy meet in the 2022 MLS Matchweek 19. This game will take place at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The City ‘Clasico’ is a top notch game but the visitors are struggling. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live FuboTV and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Los Angeles FC are leading the Western Conference 11-3-4 but they lost a recent game against Vancouver 1-0, before that loss LAFC won four games and tied one against Seattle Sounders in what was the team's third winning streak this season.

LA Galaxy have a positive record but the team is struggling to win games, in the last five games LA Galaxy lost two to Houston Dynamo and Minnesota United but their most recent game was a victory against CF Montreal.

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Date

LAFC and LA Galaxy play for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 19 on Friday, July 8 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team has a better record and they know what it's like to win at home as their home record is positive at 7-2-1, the visitors haven't won an on the road game since May.

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy at the 2022 MLS Matchweek 19

This game for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 19, LAFC and LA Galaxy at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, July 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPNLA 710 AM, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN, SiriusXM FC, ESPN Deportes.