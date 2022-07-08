LAFC and LA Galaxy face each other today at Banc of California Stadium in a match for the Week 19 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream free in different parts of the world.

LAFC will meet with LA Galaxy today at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, in Week 19 of the 2022 MLS regular season. As expected, Los Angeles FC's eagerly anticipated debut of Gareth Bale may not be possible this week. Over the course of a paperwork delay. However, Giorgio Chiellini, the other new addition, is eligible for selection. Here you can find the kick-off time of this El Trafico derby soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV.

This will be their 16th overall meeting. At the moment, LA Galaxy is a favorite in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a triumph seven times, while Los Angeles FC have won three times. The remaining five matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on May 26, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-1 win for the Galaxy at home in Los Angeles in the 2022 MLS US Open Cup. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022 MLS season.

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Kick-off Time

Australia: 12:00 PM (AEST) (Saturday)

Botswana: 4:00 AM (Saturday)

Cameroon: 3:00 AM (Saturday)

Canada: 10:00 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 5:00 AM (Saturday)

Germany: 4:00 AM (Saturday)

Ghana: 2:00 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 3:00 AM (Saturday)

Kenya: 5:00 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 AM (Saturday)

Portugal: 3:00 AM (Saturday)

Russia: 5:00 AM (MSK) (Saturday)

Rwanda: 4:00 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 4:00 AM (Saturday)

Sudan: 4:00 AM (Saturday)

UK: 3:00 AM (Saturday)

US: 10:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 4:00 AM (Saturday)

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: WatchESPN Australia, Kayo Sports, ESPN2

Botswana: DStv Now, ESPN Africa

Cameroon: DStv Now, ESPN Africa

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now, ESPN Africa

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, ESPN Africa

Kenya: DStv Now, ESPN Africa

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, ESPN Africa

Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Rwanda: DStv Now, ESPN Africa

South Africa: DStv Now, ESPN Africa, DStv App, SuperSport Action

Sudan: DStv Now, ESPN Africa

US: fuboTV, ESPNLA 710 AM, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN, SiriusXM FC

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, ESPN Africa