LAFC will meet with LA Galaxy today at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, in Week 19 of the 2022 MLS regular season. As expected, Los Angeles FC's eagerly anticipated debut of Gareth Bale may not be possible this week. Over the course of a paperwork delay. However, Giorgio Chiellini, the other new addition, is eligible for selection. Here you can find the kick-off time of this El Trafico derby soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV.
This will be their 16th overall meeting. At the moment, LA Galaxy is a favorite in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a triumph seven times, while Los Angeles FC have won three times. The remaining five matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent duel took place on May 26, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-1 win for the Galaxy at home in Los Angeles in the 2022 MLS US Open Cup. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022 MLS season.
LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Kick-off Time
Australia: 12:00 PM (AEST) (Saturday)
Botswana: 4:00 AM (Saturday)
Cameroon: 3:00 AM (Saturday)
Canada: 10:00 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 5:00 AM (Saturday)
Germany: 4:00 AM (Saturday)
Ghana: 2:00 AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 3:00 AM (Saturday)
Kenya: 5:00 AM (Saturday)
Mexico: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 3:00 AM (Saturday)
Portugal: 3:00 AM (Saturday)
Russia: 5:00 AM (MSK) (Saturday)
Rwanda: 4:00 AM (Saturday)
South Africa: 4:00 AM (Saturday)
Sudan: 4:00 AM (Saturday)
UK: 3:00 AM (Saturday)
US: 10:00 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 4:00 AM (Saturday)
LAFC vs LA Galaxy: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: WatchESPN Australia, Kayo Sports, ESPN2
Botswana: DStv Now, ESPN Africa
Cameroon: DStv Now, ESPN Africa
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: DStv Now, ESPN Africa
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, ESPN Africa
Kenya: DStv Now, ESPN Africa
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, ESPN Africa
Portugal: Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Rwanda: DStv Now, ESPN Africa
South Africa: DStv Now, ESPN Africa, DStv App, SuperSport Action
Sudan: DStv Now, ESPN Africa
US: fuboTV, ESPNLA 710 AM, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN, SiriusXM FC
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, ESPN Africa