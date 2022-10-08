LAFC will host Nashville SC at Banc of California Stadium in the last day of the 2022 MLS regular season. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

LAFC will face Nashville SC in 2022 MLS Decision Day. The game will be played at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Here you can find the kickoff time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The match will be available for the US in fuboTV (Free Trial).

LAFC have already secured the title for best team during the regular season and as a consequence they've won the Supporters' Shield. Although the club has achieved this feat in two of the last four years, Los Angeles have not been able to translate this in a MLS Cup trophy. With stars such as Carlos Vela, Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini and Cristian Tello, anything less would be a huge failure.

Meanwhile, Nashville SC is fighting to get a home playoff game in the Western Conference. They have to win and wait for LA Galaxy to lose or tie at Houston in order to claim that 4th place. Also, if Nashville SC is defeated by Los Angeles FC, Gary Smith's team could be surpassed by Portland and Minnesota in the table.

LAFC vs Nashville SC: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6 PM

Australia: 7 AM (Monday)

Bangladesh: 3 AM (Monday)

Belgium: 11 PM

Brazil: 6 PM

Cameroon: 10 PM

Canada: 5 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 3 PM

Croatia: 11 PM

Denmark: 11 PM

Ecuador: 4 PM

Egypt: 11 PM

France: 11 PM

Germany: 11 PM

Ghana: 9 PM

India: 2:30 AM (Monday)

Indonesia: 5 AM (Monday)

Iran: 12:30 AM (Monday)

Ireland: 10 PM

Israel: 12 AM (Monday)

Italy: 11 PM

Jamaica: 4 PM

Japan: 6 AM (Monday)

Kenya: 12 AM (Monday)

Malaysia: 5 AM (Monday)

Mexico: 4 PM (CDMX)

Morocco: 10 PM

Netherlands: 11 PM

New Zealand: 10 AM (Monday)

Nigeria: 10 PM

Norway: 11 PM

Poland: 11 PM

Portugal: 10 PM

Qatar: 12 AM (Monday)

Saudi Arabia: 12 AM (Monday)

Senegal: 9 PM

Serbia: 11 PM

Singapore: 5 AM (Monday)

South Africa: 11 PM

South Korea: 6 AM (Monday)

Spain: 11 PM

Sweden: 11 PM

Switzerland: 11 PM

Tanzania: 12 AM (Monday)

Trinidad & Tobago: 5 PM

Tunisia: 10 PM

Uganda: 12 AM (Monday)

UAE: 1 AM (Monday)

UK: 10 PM

United States: 5 PM (ET)

LAFC vs Nashville SC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Brazil: DAZN

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Germany: DAZN

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Trinidad & Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), ESPN+, My13 KCOP, Estrella TV, my30 WUXP, nashvillesc.com