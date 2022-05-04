LAFC will play against Philadelphia Union for Week 10 of the 2022 MLS season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

LAFC and Philadelphia Union want stay at the top at West and East Conference tables respectively. In order to do it, both teams need to win this MLS game.Here is all the detailed information about this 2022 MLS regular season clash including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. If you are in the United States, watch this match on FuboTV (Free Trial).

This game will be between two of the best teams in the 2022 MLS season. LAFC are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference table. They have recorded 7 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. The team managed by Steve Cherundolo has won 4 out of their 5 last MLS games this season. In addition, LAFC have the best home record in the West. The Black and Gold have 4 wins in 5 games as hosts in this MLS season.

On the other hand, Philadelphia Union are currently the best team in the East. They have recorded 5 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss to be in first place. However, The U have only won once in their last 4 games in this year's national league. As visitors, Philadelphia Union have won 2 out of their 4 last games.

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: Date

LAFC will play against Philadelphia Union on Saturday May 7, 2022 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California. This game is for Week 10 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Both teams seek to win to stay at the top of the East and West Conference tables respectively.

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: Time by States in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This game between LAFC and Philadelphia Union for Week 10 of the 2022 MLS Season will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: ESPNLA 710 AM, My13 KCOP, ESPN+, SiriusXM FC, Estrella TV, WPHL-TV PHL17 and Philadelphiaunion.com.