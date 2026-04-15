Lamine Yamal promises Barcelona will eventually win Champions League again after Atletico Madrid loss

Barcelona’s Champions League campaign came to a crashing halt at the hands of Atletico Madrid, leaving the Blaugrana faithful in disbelief. Despite dominating large stretches of the second leg behind a inspired performance from Lamine Yamal, Barca ultimately fell short in their bid for a semifinal berth.

In the wake of the crushing elimination, Yamal took to social media to address the supporters and process the defeat. “We gave it our all, but it wasn’t enough,” the 18-year-old wrote. “This is part of the journey. To reach the top, you have to climb, and we know it won’t be easy. Giving up, however, is not an option.”

Yamal’s message also looked toward the future, as he vowed to return the club to its former glory while citing a lesson learned from his father. “We are Barca, and we will be back where we belong,” he added. “My parents taught me that a man’s word is his bond… and we will deliver on that promise to Barcelona.”

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While Yamal’s individual rise remains a bright spot, the reality is that the phenom’s wait for a European title continues. For the Culers, it marks another season without continental silverware. Despite domestic success in La Liga and the Copa del Rey in recent years, a trophy in Europe—including the Europa League stint under Xavi Hernandez—remains elusive.

Barca’s last Champions League triumph

Barcelona’s last taste of European glory came during the 2014-2015 season, powered by the legendary ‘MSN’ trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar Jr. That campaign culminated in Berlin, where Barca defeated Juventus in a high-octane final to hoist ‘La Orejona.‘

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During that era, the three superstars were the undisputed face of world football. Neymar was arguably at the peak of his powers, Suarez was the most clinical finisher on the planet, and Messi continued to redefine the sport on a weekly basis.

The trophy cabinet since 2015

While the Champions League trophy has stayed out of reach for over a decade, Barcelona have remained a force in domestic competitions. Since their last European crown, the club has amassed 19 trophies across all competitions:

International Titles FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2015 UEFA Super Cup (1): 2015

Domestic Titles (La Liga) La Liga (5): 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2022–23, 2024–25

Domestic Cups Copa del Rey (6): 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2020–21, 2024–25 Supercopa de España (6): 2016, 2018, 2023, 2025, 2026



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