All three of these players scored or assisted the most through the run of play in Serie A this season.

Inter Milan are the runaway leaders of the Serie A title in Italy this season, currently with an 18-point advantage over bitter rival AC Milan. Bologna made history by qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, while last season’s winners Napoli were a shell of themselves.

The top goal scorers are currently Inter’s Lautaro Martinez with 24 goals, Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović with 16, and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen with 15. Some of those goals came from the penalty spot, but three players stood tall as the only ones to have the most goal contributions (goals and assists) that were from the run of play and not as a result of a penalty kick.

Here are the top three Serie A players with the most non-penalty kick goal contributions so far in the final two weeks of the season.

Lautaro Martinez – 25



Lautaro Martinez

The Argentine striker has amassed 25 non-penalty kick goal contributions for the entire season so far, the most in Serie A this season, showcasing Martinez’s MVP status for Inter Milan.

Marcus Thuram – 20



Marcus Thuram of Inter

The Inter Milan forward was heavily involved in the attack during his side’s championship season, with 20 of his goal contributions coming via the run of play.

Christian Pulisic – 19



Christian Pulisic

The American scored all of his goals from the run of play for AC Milan, and every assist he provided this season stemmed from his playmaking abilities during open play.