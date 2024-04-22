Juventus will visit Lazio in a clash for the second leg of the 2023/2024 Coppa Italia semifinals. This comprehensive overview provides detailed information about the match, including its venue, as well as a variety of viewing options available on television or through live streaming platforms in your country.
[Watch Lazio vs Juventus live in the USA on Paramount+]
It was expected to be a very tough semi-final, and indeed it was. For both teams, the Coppa Italia represents the only chance to win something this season, so they will both give it their all with the desire to reach the grand final. Currently, Juventus holds the advantage.
The “Vecchia Signora” secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg, a result that won’t be easy to overturn, but certainly doesn’t guarantee them anything. Despite the setback of the deficit, Lazio holds the advantage of playing the second leg at home and will aim to capitalize on it.
Lazio vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (April 24)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 24)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 9:30 AM (April 24)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 24)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 24)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Lazio vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1
Indonesia: TVRI Video
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports ROI 1
Italy: Channel 5, Mediaset Infinity
Mexico: ESPN, Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player
USA: Paramount+