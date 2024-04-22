Lazio will receive Juventus for the second leg of the 2023/2024 Coppa Italia semifinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Juventus will visit Lazio in a clash for the second leg of the 2023/2024 Coppa Italia semifinals. This comprehensive overview provides detailed information about the match, including its venue, as well as a variety of viewing options available on television or through live streaming platforms in your country.

It was expected to be a very tough semi-final, and indeed it was. For both teams, the Coppa Italia represents the only chance to win something this season, so they will both give it their all with the desire to reach the grand final. Currently, Juventus holds the advantage.

The “Vecchia Signora” secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg, a result that won’t be easy to overturn, but certainly doesn’t guarantee them anything. Despite the setback of the deficit, Lazio holds the advantage of playing the second leg at home and will aim to capitalize on it.

Lazio vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 24)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 24)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 24)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 24)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 24)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Lazio vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

Indonesia: TVRI Video

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports ROI 1

Italy: Channel 5, Mediaset Infinity

Mexico: ESPN, Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player

USA: Paramount+