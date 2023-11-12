Lazio vs Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Serie A in your country

In the heart of Italy, where passion and rivalry intertwine, the Derby della Capitale, the battle between Lazio and Roma, is set to ignite the Stadio Olimpico for the 2023-2024 Serie A. Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio, known for their intricate passing patterns, will face off against Jose Mourinho’s Roma, renowned for their tactical prowess and fighting spirit.

Lazio could do nothing to avoid a recent defeat against Bologna 0-1 on the road, it was a painful defeat as they are enjoying a winning streak for three weeks that included victories against Sassuolo, Atalanta and Fiorentina.

Roma are in the 7th spot of the standings, they have a record of 5-2-4, it is a slow start to the new season, but in the last five games they have only one defeat and four victories, the most recent being against Lecce by 2-1 at home.

Lazio vs Roma: Kick-Off Time

Lazio and Roma play for the 2023-2024 Serie A on Sunday, November 12 at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. Lazio, seeking to maintain their dominance in the derby, will rely on the attacking flair of Ciro Immobile and the creativity of Luis Alberto. Roma, eager to reclaim their glory, will bank on the striking duo of Bryan Cristante and Paulo Dybala, whose individual brilliance could turn the tide in an instant.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 13

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 13

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 13

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 13

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 13

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 13

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 13

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Ukraine: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 13

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 13

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Ukraine: 10:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 13

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Lazio vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, DAZN Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada, TLN, VIVA

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium

Ireland: TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, discovery+

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Vamos, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 9 Live

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial)