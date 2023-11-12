In the heart of Italy, where passion and rivalry intertwine, the Derby della Capitale, the battle between Lazio and Roma, is set to ignite the Stadio Olimpico for the 2023-2024 Serie A. Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio, known for their intricate passing patterns, will face off against Jose Mourinho’s Roma, renowned for their tactical prowess and fighting spirit.
Lazio could do nothing to avoid a recent defeat against Bologna 0-1 on the road, it was a painful defeat as they are enjoying a winning streak for three weeks that included victories against Sassuolo, Atalanta and Fiorentina.
Roma are in the 7th spot of the standings, they have a record of 5-2-4, it is a slow start to the new season, but in the last five games they have only one defeat and four victories, the most recent being against Lecce by 2-1 at home.
Lazio vs Roma: Kick-Off Time
Lazio and Roma play for the 2023-2024 Serie A on Sunday, November 12 at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. Lazio, seeking to maintain their dominance in the derby, will rely on the attacking flair of Ciro Immobile and the creativity of Luis Alberto. Roma, eager to reclaim their glory, will bank on the striking duo of Bryan Cristante and Paulo Dybala, whose individual brilliance could turn the tide in an instant.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 13
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 13
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 13
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 13
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 13
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 13
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 13
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Ukraine: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 13
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 13
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Ukraine: 10:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 13
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Lazio vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, DAZN Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada, TLN, VIVA
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN Germany
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium
Ireland: TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, discovery+
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Vamos, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 9 Live
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial)