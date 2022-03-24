The new Leeds United manager spoke to The Athletic in regard to Ralf Rangnick who played a major role in getting Marsch to Europe and his Red Bull jobs in Europe.

Manchester United head coach Ralf Rangnick has been under fire for much of the Premier League season, especially considering he took over for Ole Gunnar Solskjær who did not have a good start to the campaign. While the club is in sixth place in the Premier League, results against Manchester City and their Champions League elimination have not helped Rangnick’s cause to bring balance to United.

For Rangnick he has come under fire for his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo, the election of former USMNT midfielder Chris Armas as an assistant and being labeled as a lame duck coach by the media.

Nonetheless Rangnick has gotten words of support from one former pupil, Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch who worked as an assistant under Rangnick at RB Leipzig in the 2018/19 season. Later Marsch would move to Austrian power RB Salzburg.

Jesse Marsch on Ralf Rangnick

“The first thing I learned was how specific and detailed the Germans are in the way they think and talk about football… They’re lasered-in on the smallest of details. It’s a quality of Germans, I think. They’re very detail oriented and specific”, Marsch said.

“I thought I was detail oriented about football until I met Rangnick. Then I knew I wasn’t. This was a guy who worked through a system, a vocabulary and methodology that I never even thought was possible. I called it an explosion in my head because it taught me a new way of thinking. From there, I was learning more and more and detailing things more and more. It was an important moment for me” Marsch finished.

For Marsch he is using everything he has learned to help Leeds United stay up in the Premier League for Rangnick he is trying to help Manchester United finish as high as possible in the standings and smooth the transition for the next coach.

