Leeds United and Chelsea meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Elland Road in Leeds. Both teams started the new season on the right foot. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.
Leeds United won their first game of the season against Wolves 2-1 at home in what was a sign of the team's good form. But things were different for them during the second week of the season as the team drew against Southampton 2-2 on the road.
Chelsea are big favorites to win the title this years and other European tournaments, but last week they drew against Tottenham in a controversial game where Antonio Conte and Chelsea's head coach Tuchel were the protagonists.
Leeds United vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Leeds United and Chelsea play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Sunday, August 21 at Elland Road in Leeds.
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bahamas: 9:00 AM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Barbados: 9:00 AM
Belize: 7:00 AM
Botswana: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Cameroon: 2:00 PM
Ethiopia: 4:00 PM
Gambia: 1:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Lesotho: 3:00 PM
Liberia: 1:00 PM
Malawi: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM August 22
Mauritius: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Namibia: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 12:00 PM
Nigeria: 11:00 AM
Pakistan: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 11:00 AM
Rwanda: 3:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 1:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
South Sudan: 3:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 6:30 PM
Tanzania: 4:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM
Uganda: 4:00 PM
United Kingdom: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Zambia: 3:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 3:00 PM
Leeds United vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: Csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados: Csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Fiji: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
France: Canal+ Sport, Free
Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360
South Sudan: DStv Now, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Spain: DAZN
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra
United States: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, USA Network, FuboTV (7-day free trial)
Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA