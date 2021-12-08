Leon and Atlas will face each other for the first leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs. Here, check out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Leon vs Atlas: Predictions, odds and how to watch the first leg of the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs Finals in the US

Leon and Atlas will face each other for the first leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Finals. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

The hosts reached the decider stage after surpassing Tigres UANL in the semifinals of the playoffs. In the second match Leon defeated Tigres 2-1 to tie the fixture 3-3 on aggregate and advanced due to being the higher seed in the classification table.

Meanwhile, Atlas will be playing the finals after tying their last fixture 1-1 against Pumas UNAM on aggregate, and also advancing due to being the higher seed. Diego Cocca’s men have struggled to get into the finals, also tying with Monterrey in the quarter-finals.

Leon vs Atlas: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2021.

Time: 10.00 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Leon, Leon, Mexico.

Leon vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Leon vs Atlas: Storylines

Leon and Atlas have faced each other on 22 occasions, with Leon winning 13 matches. Meanwhile, Atlas have won five encounters and they have drawn four times in all competitions. In the 2021 Apertura regular season, Atlas won 2-0 in their encounter.

How to watch or live stream Leon vs Atlas in the US

The first leg match between Leon and Atlas for the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Final to be played on Thursday, December 9, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV. You can also watch it on TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, PrendeTV, TUDN App, Univision.

Leon vs Atlas: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Leon are the favorites to win this match with odds of +105, while Atlas have odds of +280. A tie would end up in a +210 payout.

FanDuel Leon +105 Tie +210 Atlas +280

