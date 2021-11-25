Leon will host Puebla at Estadio Leon in the second leg match of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs quarterfinals. Here you will find all the detailed information about this Mexican league soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. To watch this game live in the US, tune in on fuboTV (free trial).
Leon, coached by Ariel Holan, earned their spot in the tournament quarterfinals after finishing in third in the regular season standings. They ended their campaign with 29 points in 17 games, same as second-placed Atlas (goal-difference rule) and six behind leaders Club America.
Puebla, on the other hand, come from eliminating Chivas Guadalajara in the first round of the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs. After a 2-2 draw, Puebla won on penalties at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc to reach the quarterfinals.
Leon vs Puebla: Date
Leon and Puebla play for the second leg Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs on Sunday, November 28 at Estadio Leon. In the 2021 Liga MX regular season, Leon clinched a 1-0 away win with an own goal scored by Juan Segovia.
Leon vs Puebla: Time by State in the US
ET: 9.05 PM
CT: 8.05 PM
MT: 7.05 PM
PT: 6.05 PM
Leon vs Puebla: TV Channel and live stream in the US
The 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarter-Finals Leg 2 game between Club Leon and Puebla to be played on Sunday at the Estadio Leon, will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming). Other options are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.