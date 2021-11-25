Leon and Puebla will face each other at the Estadio Leon in the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarterfinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Mexican league game in the US.

Leon vs Puebla: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for second leg of 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs

Leon will host Puebla at Estadio Leon in the second leg match of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs quarterfinals. Here you will find all the detailed information about this Mexican league soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. To watch this game live in the US, tune in on fuboTV (free trial).

Leon, coached by Ariel Holan, earned their spot in the tournament quarterfinals after finishing in third in the regular season standings. They ended their campaign with 29 points in 17 games, same as second-placed Atlas (goal-difference rule) and six behind leaders Club America.

Puebla, on the other hand, come from eliminating Chivas Guadalajara in the first round of the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs. After a 2-2 draw, Puebla won on penalties at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc to reach the quarterfinals.

Leon vs Puebla: Date

Leon and Puebla play for the second leg Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs on Sunday, November 28 at Estadio Leon. In the 2021 Liga MX regular season, Leon clinched a 1-0 away win with an own goal scored by Juan Segovia.

Leon vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 9.05 PM

CT: 8.05 PM

MT: 7.05 PM

PT: 6.05 PM

Leon vs Puebla: TV Channel and live stream in the US

The 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarter-Finals Leg 2 game between Club Leon and Puebla to be played on Sunday at the Estadio Leon, will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming). Other options are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.