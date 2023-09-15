Lewandowski following in Messi's footsteps?: 'MLS was firmly in my mind'

Two years after Lionel Messi left the club, the new face of Barcelona is Robert Lewandowski. There was a chance of seeing them together in Spain this season, but the Argentine star ultimately decided to play for Inter Miami in MLS.

Leo’s arrival in South Florida has revolutionized the league, leading to a significant increase in ticket prices, attendances and MLS Pass on Apple TV subsribers. And of course, he delivered magical moments on the field.

That being said, though Messi is undoubtedly the biggest star to ever join the league, Major League Soccer had already attracted world-renowned players in the past. In fact, Lewandowski recently revealed he considered playing there way before Messi’s move.

Will he join Messi? Robert Lewandowski says he also considered MLS move

“Before the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of MLS was firmly in my mind,” Lewandowski told As. “But somehow I changed my mind afterwards. After the chapter at Barcelona, that’s difficult to imagine.

“Saudi Arabia?I don’t even think about that. I’m super happy at Barcelona, in the team, in the city, with my family. As a person, I’m happy.”

When does Robert Lewandowski’s contract with Barcelona expire?

Robert Lewandowski signed a four-year contract with Barcelona in the summer of 2022, which means his deal will expire in June 2026.