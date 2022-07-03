Athletico Paranaense will visit Libertad for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the Copa Conmebol Libertadores 2022

Libertad will receive Athletico Paranaense at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Fanatiz (free trial).

The game of the first leg was favorable to the hosts, Athletico Paranaense, although the result they achieved was by no means definitive. The 2-1 between teams as even as these will undoubtedly win is always important. Similarly, a difference goal is not a guarantee of anything and the Brazilians will have to be cautious.

Libertad know that the result they obtained, despite being a defeat, was not bad since the difference of only one goal allows them to force the extension and eventually the penalties only won by a goal difference, while the victory by a greater difference I would put them in the quarterfinals, and of course Libertad will go for that goal.

Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense: Date

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Libertad and Athletico Paranaense will be played at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium on Tuesday, July 5 at 8:30 (ET).

Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense

You can see this round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Libertad and Athletico Paranaense in the United States on Fanatiz (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

How to watch Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.