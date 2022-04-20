Paris Saint-Germain can secure their 10th Ligue 1 title today when they visit Angers on Matchday 33 of the 2021-22 season. PSG, however, will not only miss Lionel Messi but also Neymar for this massive game.

Paris Saint-Germain's quest for their 10th league trophy could come to an end today when they make the trip to Angers on Matchday 33 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1. Mauricio Pochettino's men are atop the standings and they need to claim more points than Olympique Marseille to secure the title today.

PSG's hard-fought victory in Le Classique on Sunday moved them another step close to the French league championship, as they extended the gap with Olympique Marseille to 15 points with six games left.

Even though they are expected to get the job done today, the visitors will not be at full strength when they set foot at the Stade Raymond Kopa as both Lionel Messi and Neymar were ruled out.

Angers vs PSG: Why is Neymar not playing today?

While the Argentine superstar will miss his 13th game this season with yet another injury, as he is receiving treatment for an inflammation in his left achilles tendon, the Brazilian's absence has nothing to do with a health problem.

Neymar is not playing for PSG against Angers because he is serving a one-match ban for receiving three yellow cards in his last 10 Ligue 1 appearances. The former Barcelona winger was booked against Nantes, AS Monaco, and Clermont but as the sanction didn't take effect until April 19 he was available for the Marseille derby last weekend.

Therefore, winning the title today might be a challenging task for PSG given the absence of their two South American megastars. At least they'll show up with Kylian Mbappe, their most impactful player this season.