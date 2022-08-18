Lille and Paris Saint-Germain will meet at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in a match for the third round of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 season. Find here when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this French league game in the US.

Lille vs PSG: Date, time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Ligue 1

PSG will be looking for a new victory when they visit Lille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in a match for the third round of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 season. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game. If you live in the US, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

Paris Saint-Germain, with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack, want to remain as the only team in the French league with a perfect run. PSG scored 5 goals in each of the first two games of this new Ligue 1 season.

Lille are also among the unbeaten teams after the first two rounds of the French league. They started with a convincing 4-1 home win over Auxerre and then draw 1-1 in their visit to Nantes.

Lille vs PSG: Date

The match between Lille and PSG for the third round of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will be played on Sunday, August 21, at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Lille vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

Lille vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming in the US

The Lille vs PSG match to be played on Sunday at the Stade Pierre Mauroy for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.