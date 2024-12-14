NBA legend Paul Pierce urges Lakers to trade Anthony Davis, suggests ideal destination

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a challenging position this season. After a promising start, the team’s performance has declined over the weeks, leaving them in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 13-12 record. While Anthony Davis has arguably been the Lakers’ best player, NBA legend Paul Pierce has sparked debate by suggesting the franchise should trade him in the near future.

“AD is good so do him justice and give him an opportunity to go somewhere and play for a title, because it’s not happening in LA,” Pierce said during a conversation with Kevin Garnett on Truth Lounge, where they discussed the Lakers’ ongoing struggles.

Averaging 27.3 points per game in 24 appearances, Davis has not only been the Lakers‘ most prolific scorer this season but also ranks as the NBA’s eighth-leading scorer. His impact extends beyond offense, as he also sits sixth in the league in defensive rebounds, averaging 8.8 per game.

These standout qualities make Davis an attractive asset for any NBA team, which is why Paul Pierce believes many franchises would jump at the chance to acquire him. However, Pierce had one team in mind: “You know what I’m saying? Trade him to Miami,” he declared during the discussion, prompting Kevin Garnett to immediately respond, “He ain’t going nowhere.”

In addition to Davis, Paul Pierce suggested the Lakers make further moves to reshape their roster. “You can trade DLo (D’Angelo Russell) too and get some draft picks, and just let them roll,” Pierce proposed. Garnett, however, firmly disagreed with his former Boston Celtics teammate, adding, “Hell, no. Lakers Nation is not going for that.”

Boston Celtics center Kevin Garnett (5) and small forward Paul Pierce (34) react during the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Hornets and the Boston Celtics at the New Orleans Arena.

How would Davis fit in Miami?

If Paul Pierce’s bold proposal were to materialize and the Los Angeles Lakers traded Anthony Davis to the Miami Heat, head coach Erik Spoelstra would have the opportunity to craft an impressive starting lineup. Leveraging the stellar form of Tyler Herro, alongside Duncan Robinson—who has been performing well in recent games—or even Terry Rozier, combined with the talent and leadership of Jimmy Butler, the Heat could solidify themselves as serious contenders.

The biggest question would be how Davis and Bam Adebayo could complement each other. While their skill sets overlap, the pairing could prove effective, especially with Davis playing at power forward—a position many have argued is his ideal role within the Lakers’ system.

Currently sitting at 13-10 and fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, the Heat are in a significantly better position than the Lakers in the West. Joining a team with legitimate championship aspirations could reignite Davis’s motivation—something that has seemed elusive during his recent struggles in Los Angeles.