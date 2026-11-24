Arsenal host Dortmund on November 24, 2026 in a 2026-27 UEFA Champions League clash that carries real weight for both sides in the league phase table. A win at home would strengthen Arsenal’s standing heading into the final rounds, while Dortmund will look to prove they can get results away from home against top opposition. Below are the predicted lineups for both teams.

Arteta sets Arsenal up in a 4-2-3-1 with Kepa in goal behind a back four of Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães and Piero Hincapié. Declan Rice and Martín Odegaard anchor the midfield, with Myles Lewis-Skelly, Noni Madueke and Christos Tzolis supporting Viktor Gyökeres up top. There are no absences listed for Arsenal, so Arteta can call on his first-choice group, and the balance between Rice’s defensive work and Odegaard’s creativity should give Arsenal control in midfield against a Dortmund side that likes to press high. Arsenal’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Piero Hincapié; Declan Rice, Martín Odegaard, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyökeres, Christos Tzolis.

Kovač goes with a 3-4-2-1 shape for Dortmund, with Gregor Kobel behind a back three of Kouakou Joane Gadou, Nico Schlotterbeck and Waldemar Anton. Konstantinos Karetsas and Julian Ryerson provide width as wing-backs, with Felix Nmecha and Jobe Bellingham in central midfield. Maximilian Beier and Daniel Svensson sit behind Fábio Silva in attack, and with no absences reported, Dortmund can field their intended XI as they look to use their wing-back width to stretch Arsenal’s back line. Dortmund’s predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Kouakou Joane Gadou, Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton; Konstantinos Karetsas, Julian Ryerson, Felix Nmecha, Jobe Bellingham, Maximilian Beier, Daniel Svensson; Fábio Silva.

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How does Arsenal arrive for the game vs Dortmund?

Arsenal arrive on the back of a 2-1 win over Slavia Praha on November 4, a result that followed a 2-2 draw with Bayern on October 21. Before that, they beat Lille 3-0 on October 13, showing they can score freely even when the results are not always clean. Three games without a loss give Arsenal a solid platform going into this match, and a positive result here would keep that momentum rolling.

How does Dortmund arrive for the game vs Arsenal?

Dortmund head into this fixture having beaten Betis 2-1 on November 4, a bounce-back effort after taking down Sabah FK 2-1 on October 20. Those two wins came after a 0-1 loss to Bodo Glimt on October 14, so Dortmund have steadied themselves since that setback. A strong showing at Arsenal would mark a real statement result for Niko Kovač’s side in this competition.