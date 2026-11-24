Feyenoord host Porto on November 24, 2026 in the UEFA Champions League, a fixture both sides need to get something from as the group phase moves toward its business end. Both clubs have been inconsistent this fall, which adds pressure to the result rather than the performance. Below are the predicted lineups for a match that could swing either way.

Van Bronckhorst sets Feyenoord up in a 4-3-3 with Florian Kastenmeier in goal behind a back four of Givairo Read, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Mika Mármol and Javi López. The midfield trio of Gjivai Zechiël, Charles Vanhoutte and Oussama Targhalline is tasked with controlling the center of the pitch, while Anis Hadj Moussa, Shaqueel van Persie and Luciano Valente form an attacking front three looking to stretch Porto wide and combine through the channels. There are no listed absences, so Van Bronckhorst has his full squad to choose from, which matters after the lapses in the Inter and Betis losses. Feyenoord’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Florian Kastenmeier; Givairo Read, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Mika Mármol, Javi López; Gjivai Zechiël, Charles Vanhoutte, Oussama Targhalline; Anis Hadj Moussa, Shaqueel van Persie, Luciano Valente.

Farioli goes with a 4-1-2-3 for Porto, with Diogo Costa in goal and a back line of Alberto Costa, Jakub Kiwior, Jan Bednarek and Martim Fernandes. Victor Mow Froholdt sits as the lone holding midfielder behind Pablo Rosario and Gabriel Veiga, giving the team a shield in front of the defense while still supporting the attack. Pepê, Samu Omorodion and Borja Sainz lead the front line, with Omorodion as the central reference point. Porto have no reported absences, meaning Farioli can field his preferred setup after the attacking performance against Napoli. Porto’s predicted lineup (4-1-2-3): Diogo Costa; Alberto Costa, Jakub Kiwior, Jan Bednarek, Martim Fernandes; Victor Mow Froholdt, Pablo Rosario, Gabriel Veiga; Pepê, Samu Omorodion, Borja Sainz.

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How does Feyenoord arrive for the game vs Porto?

Feyenoord come into this one off a rough stretch. They lost 0-3 to Inter on November 3 and fell 0-1 to Betis on October 21, a pair of results that halted any momentum they built. Before that they beat Como 1907 3-2 on October 14, showing they can score when things click, but the two defeats since then put more weight on this home game for their European hopes.

How does Porto arrive for the game vs Feyenoord?

Porto arrive in better form after beating Napoli 4-1 on November 4, a result that snapped a two-game skid. They had lost 0-1 to PSV on October 20 and 2-3 to Betis on October 14 before that win, so the Napoli result was a needed response. A positive result in Rotterdam would confirm Porto are back on track in this campaign.