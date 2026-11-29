Cruz Azul host Leon in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura, and the recent history between these two sides adds some extra weight to the predicted lineups for this one. Both teams know a single mistake can end their run in this round. The stakes are straightforward: win and advance, lose and go home.

Cruz Azul line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Andrés Gudiño in goal behind a back four of Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Jesús Orozco and Omar Chagoya. Carlos Rodríguez and Érik Lira sit in the double pivot, screening for an attacking trio of Jeremy Márquez, José Paradela and Agustín Palavecino behind lone striker Nicolás Ibáñez. The team will be without Mateo Levy and Amaury Morales, both out, which trims their attacking and midfield depth for a quarterfinal where squad options could matter late.

Cruz Azul’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Andrés Gudiño; Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Jesús Orozco, Omar Chagoya; Jeremy Márquez, Carlos Rodríguez, Érik Lira; José Paradela, Nicolás Ibáñez, Agustín Palavecino.

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Leon set up in a 4-1-4-1, with Óscar García in net protected by Iván Moreno, Jhohan Romaña, Juan Guevara and Sebastián Vegas across the back. Rodrigo Echeverría anchors the midfield alone, allowing Luis Alexis Valadez Padilla, Fernando Beltrán, Ismael Díaz and Díber Cambindo to push forward and support the lone striker role. Ángel Estrada is out for this one, a loss that puts more pressure on the available attacking group to find a response after conceding four goals in their previous meeting with this same opponent.

Leon’s predicted lineup (4-1-4-1): Óscar García; Iván Moreno, Jhohan Romaña, Juan Guevara, Sebastián Vegas; Daniel Arcila, Rodrigo Echeverría, Luis Alexis Valadez Padilla, Fernando Beltrán, Ismael Díaz; Díber Cambindo.

How does Cruz Azul arrive for the game vs Leon?

Cruz Azul come into this one on a high after thrashing this same Leon side 4-0 on November 27. Before that result they had dropped a 0-1 decision to Guadalajara on November 22, but they bounced back from an earlier setback by beating Tigres 3-2 on November 8. That run shows a team capable of responding quickly, which matters heading into a knockout matchup with real consequences.

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How does Leon arrive for the game vs Cruz Azul?

Leon arrive in a tougher spot after that 0-4 defeat to Cruz Azul on November 27 exposed some problems to fix. They had looked sharper two results earlier, beating Santos Laguna 2-1 on November 21 and drawing 1-1 with Guadalajara on November 9. Turning that form around quickly is now essential with elimination on the line.