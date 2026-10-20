Why was Dani Olmo subbed off during Barcelona vs PSG in 2026-27 Champions League Matchday 3?

PSG and Barcelona squared off in UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 action, but Barcelona suffered an early blow when midfielder Dani Olmo was forced off with an injury before halftime.

Barcelona and PSG are facing off in one of the most highly anticipated UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 clashes, but Hansi Flick was forced into an early change before the end of the first half as Dani Olmo was subbed off.

Olmo suffered an apparent injury while battling for possession in the midfield. Unable to continue, Barcelona‘s head coach opted to pull the playmaker off the pitch to avoid risking further damage.

To fill the void, Flick called on Fermin Lopez for the remainder of the match. With that move, both PSG and Barcelona have now made a substitution prior to halftime, as Ousmane Dembele was also forced off early.

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Following the tactical change, PSG broke through via a long-range strike from Desire Doue. The electric goal underscored that this was no ordinary Champions League fixture, as two of the league phase’s top contenders clashed for supreme standing.

Olmo’s contributions on the field against PSG

During his time on the pitch, Olmo served as an engine for Barcelona’s attack in this high-stakes fixture in Paris. In his 27-minute shift, he registered one shot on target—which was denied by the PSG defense—while completing a perfect 11-for-11 on his passes.

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Now, Flick must navigate the remainder of the match without one of his primary playmakers, though all eyes turn to what Fermín López can deliver off the bench for Barcelona.

Key takeaways

Dani Olmo was subbed off before halftime for Barcelona due to an apparent injury.

Fermin Lopez replaced Olmo as Barcelona’s first-half substitute against PSG.

Desire Doue scored a long-range strike to give PSG the lead after the change.