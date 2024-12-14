Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Penny Hardaway takes a shot at the NCAA

NBA legend and Memphis coach Penny Hardaway isn't happy with the way his team is being portrayed by the NCAA's committee.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway encourages his team during the first half against Wichita State on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
© Travis Heying - Imago Memphis coach Penny Hardaway encourages his team during the first half against Wichita State on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

By Ernesto Cova

To say that the Memphis Tigers aren’t the most talked-about or renowned basketball program in the nation would be a huge understatement. Not even getting Penny Hardaway has changed that.

Of course, people pay attention to them, especially now that they’ve gotten off to a strong start. Even so, they’re more than likely to be either snubbed or overlooked come tournament time.

The American Athletic Conference has never been considered a top-tier conference by any means, especially when compared to the ACC, Big East, or others.

Advertisement

Penny Hardaway claims the NCAA doesn’t respect Memphis

With that in mind, coach Hardaway, who wants to make sure his team is a perennial tournament-caliber program, shared his thoughts on how the league sees them:

Advertisement

They do not respect one team in our conference, which is unfortunate If you just win our conference, you’re going to be 8, 9 or lower. That’s not what we want. We want a 4-seed or higher to put us in position where we can have a couple games – that’s how most of these teams get to the Sweet 16 every year. So, these next four games are pivotal for us,” said the former NBA star.

The Tigers have won seven of their first nine games of the season. They’ve already beaten the likes of Michigan State and UConn, both ranked teams, so they can definitely hang with the best.

Advertisement
25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

They will now square off vs. two more ranked teams, No. 16 Clemson and No. 19 Ole Miss, with matches with Virginia and Mississippi State in-between. This stretch will be crucial to change the narrative once and for all.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

NFL News: Seahawks provide a key update on Kenneth Walker III’s injury status
NFL

NFL News: Seahawks provide a key update on Kenneth Walker III’s injury status

Carlo Ancelotti reveals if Kylian Mbappe will play in the 2024 Intercontinental Cup with Real Madrid
Soccer

Carlo Ancelotti reveals if Kylian Mbappe will play in the 2024 Intercontinental Cup with Real Madrid

NCAAB News: Dan Hurley takes hilarious jab at Gonzaga star
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Dan Hurley takes hilarious jab at Gonzaga star

Mike Tomlin and Steelers have Super Bowl champion WR available to replace George Pickens
NFL

Mike Tomlin and Steelers have Super Bowl champion WR available to replace George Pickens

Better Collective Logo